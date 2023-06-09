If you have a fur baby at home, we’re sure you know all about those puppy dog eyes you get when your pet knows you’re about to leave without them. Well, there are plenty of places that allow pets in our community that you might not even know about.

That’s why we invited Morgan Weber, the owner of Lucky Pup Adventures, on today so we don’t always have to leave Fido at home!

She stopped by to share some of her favorite dog-friendly places in our community that you’ll want to add to you and your special pet’s to-do list.

Places to eat/drink:

• Crooked Pint

• Bread & Circus

• Granite City

• Look’s Marketplace

• M.B. Haskett

• McNally’s Irish Pub

• Ode to Food & Drinks

• Parker’s Bistro

• Phillips Ave Diner

• R Wine Bar

• Roundhouse Brew Pub

• Sioux Falls Overlook Café

• Sunny’s Pizzeria

• The Source

Desserts & Ice Cream:

• B&G Milkyway

• CH Patisserie

• Intoxibakes

• Oh My Cupcakes

Coffee Shops:

• Coffea Roasterie

• Josiah’s Coffeehouse

• King Bird Coffee

• Queen City Bakery

• Starbucks

Places to shop:

• 605 Running Company

• Chelsea’s Boutique

• Child’s Play Toys

• Dart Boutique

• Jones 421 Market

• Juniper Apothecary

• Kidtopia

• Lowes

• Marshalls & HomeGoods

• Nyberg’s Ace Hardware

• Palmer Lea Boutique

• Posh Boutique

• Primp Boutique

• Runnings

• Scheels

• Schulte Subaru

• Sioux Falls Ford

• Terra Shepherd Boutique

• Tractor Supply

• Vanessen’s Salon

Breweries:

• Covert Artisan Ales & Cellars

• Fernson Downtown

• Lupulin Brewing

• Monks Ale House

• Obscure Brewing Co.

• Remedy Brewing

• Severance Brewing

• WoodGrain Brewing

Things to do:

• Eastbank Block Parties

• End-of-summer dog days at some city pools

• Hiking around the trails & parks

• Levitt at the Falls concert series

• Mondays at McKennan Park

• Swimming at Paws Pet Resort

• The Splash Bark by SDK