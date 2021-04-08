Does mental toughness include mental flexibility?

When it comes to leading a healthier life there are a multitude of things to take into consideration. You might find yourself wondering “Do I have the time for the gym today?” “What happens now that I’ve missed a workout?” “I ate three cookies, there goes everything I’ve worked for. When it comes to making a lifestyle change, life can sometimes get in the way.



We’re joined by Josefine Combs, a Licensed Clinical Neuropsychologist, with Sanford Health.

She shares how we can give a little grace to ourselves, and how we can increase our mental flexibility to stay on track even when life tries to stop us.

The Sioux Falls Skeddadle takes place April 25th. Join her in running the race or just join her along the journey by following along on social media. You can find her at @KELOAshley on Facebook and Twitter.

