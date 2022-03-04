Death by suicide has touched many lives across the united states. While many people assume that as long as a person is behaving okay they are okay. Yet, the recent deaths of former Miss USA, Cheslie Kryst, and Stanford Women’s Soccer goalie, 22-year-old Katie Meyer, show that’s not always the case.



Patricia LaVelle is the owner of LaVelle and Associates, a professional counseling office in Sioux Falls. She joined us to walk us through how, and why, we should be talking to everyone in our lives about death by suicide, even when it seems like they’re shining.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts please call

1-800-273-8255 anytime, day or night. All South Dakotans have access to the crisis line all day, every day. The service is free and confidential.