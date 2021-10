SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Once again under the microscope of investigative journalism about hiding wealth, an official who knows South Dakota’s trust industry well has his own questions.

Tom Simmons, a University of South Dakota law professor focused on trusts, serves on the Governor's Task Force on Trust Administration Review and Reform. He’s helped USD law school graduates land jobs in South Dakota’s growing trust industry, which drew the ire of a Washington Post story on findings from the Pandora Papers.