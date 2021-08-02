Patience is a virtue. Unfortunately for many of us, it’s also something we often lack in our day-to-day. Rushing kids around, making it to work, and keeping all of our commitments can be emotionally draining and have you exhausted and feeling far less than peaceful.
Lisa Thruston is a women’s mindset coach and owner of Authentic Victories. She’s joining us today to share a few of her secrets to help us practice patience even in the midst of our chaotic schedules.
Do you have the patience to learn to be patient?
Patience is a virtue. Unfortunately for many of us, it’s also something we often lack in our day-to-day. Rushing kids around, making it to work, and keeping all of our commitments can be emotionally draining and have you exhausted and feeling far less than peaceful.