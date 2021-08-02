Do you have the patience to learn to be patient?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) - South Dakota's population will grow by the hundreds of thousands this week as the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicks off. That means more motorcyclists will be on the road in the next few weeks.

Shannon Orth has been a trooper with the South Dakota Highway Patrol for more than 20 years. When the weather is nice, you'll often find him patrolling on this motorcycle.