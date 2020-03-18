Do you desire luscious, long and full lashes? Check out Amazing Lash Studio’s services

What if you could cut down that getting ready time and wake up with natural, glamorous lashes ready to go? Sound too good to be true? Not if you visit Amazing Lash Studio in Sioux Falls. We stopped by to see what services they offer and how they strive to help women look and feel their best.

Amazing Lash has some great special offers. Your first full set of lash extensions is just $89.99. If you sign up for their maintenance model membership, you’ll received 10% off each individual retail product, and save 20% off their bundled kits. Amazing Lash also allows you to earn cash toward any service upgrade or retail product each time you refer a friend.