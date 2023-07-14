Have you ever been invited to a party and not known whether you should be bringing a gift? Does the “never show up empty handed” rule still apply? Do you really need to give a gift for your best friend and her husband’s anniversary? If you’ve ever asked yourself these questions and are still looking for the answer we’re here to help.

We were joined by Sheila Anderson, a personal branding and etiquette expert.

Sheila walked us through when and where to give the gift that makes a celebration perfect.