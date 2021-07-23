You’ll never run out of yarn if you just keep spinning

Do It Yourself
Posted: / Updated:

We’ve been truly on a “crocherney” for the last year. From doing the “crochasics” to the common issues you may face. Which means we have gone through our fair share of yarn.

We’re being joined by Stacy Roberts Fiber Artist and Owner of Little City Farms. She’s here to show us how we can create our own yarn by spinning different fibers. So, your next project can be custom from start to finish. Just be careful to not poke yourself on the needle, and fall into a deep slumber.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 