We’ve been truly on a “crocherney” for the last year. From doing the “crochasics” to the common issues you may face. Which means we have gone through our fair share of yarn.
We’re being joined by Stacy Roberts Fiber Artist and Owner of Little City Farms. She’s here to show us how we can create our own yarn by spinning different fibers. So, your next project can be custom from start to finish. Just be careful to not poke yourself on the needle, and fall into a deep slumber.
You’ll never run out of yarn if you just keep spinning
