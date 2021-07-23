You’ll never run out of yarn if you just keep spinning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem took questions from reporters after meeting with Department of Corrections employees on Friday. The meeting was held to address concerns by workers that led to the firing of State Penitentiary Warden Darin Young and Deputy Warden Jennifer Dreiske.

The firings were the result of an internal review conducted by the South Dakota Bureau of Human Resources, prompted by an anonymous complaint that includes allegations of sexual harassment, nepotism, poor pay and bad equipment.