Quilts keep people warm. And what better way to keep you and your family warm than under one of your own quilt creations! Nancy Nelson-Kremer, with Your Quilt Is Ready, and Nancy Versaevel, with Quilting Couple, are here to show us how they can help you create a quilt of your very own. From picking the fabric swatches to complete the look to helping you finish a quilt that simply needs the final stitching, these two Nancys can help it become an heirloom that will be cherished in your family for generations.

Either Nancy can create the quilt you desire or complete the top you have finished with custom quilting. We both enjoy shopping for fabric and can help you with your choices if you would like.