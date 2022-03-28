All it really takes to have the best night is a book, a glass of wine, and maybe a furry friend. No time is that more apparent than National Respect Your Cat Day.



But that perfect night can be foiled if your kitten is a bit of a maniac and chews on your books. So how can you keep them distracted while still showing them love? How about a wine cork cat toy that is a great way to upcycle and is cute? On today’s show we made DIY cat toys with wine corks.

A wine corks and feathers make perfect DIY cat toys!

Like cat crafts? Try these: “Crochanimal” paws: Crocheted cat paw chair socks