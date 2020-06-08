What’s ‘knot’ to love about Hannah Elise Media macramé designs?

Has social distancing given you the time to start tackling those at-home projects you've been thinking about doing for months, maybe even years? If you've been following my social media, then you know I havebeen getting a lot of home projects done during the quarantine.

And I have had quite a few of you reach out to me about the German Schmear project I'm currently working on so I'm taking you to my house to show you how it's done.

A traditional German schmear is done on a smooth, non-painted brick. The brick has to be smooth so that when you mortar over the bricks and then wipe it away (aka smear) you are left with some bricks that are more white than others. However we aren't all blessed with the perfect German schmear-ready bricks! So I had to get a little creative with mine. My bricks have 100 years of paint on them and it just wasn't a reasonable solution to try and get the paint off. That's where I got the crazy idea to paint them with three different colors to get a brick effect!