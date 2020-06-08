What’s ‘knot’ to love about Hannah Elise Media macramé designs?

Do It Yourself
Posted: / Updated:

Have you found a new hobby during all that stay-at-home time? For our next guest, a quest to find away to take a break from screen time, wound up in a crafting business featuring unique photography, cross stitch and macrame’ projects. Hannah Cramer is the artist behind Hannah Elise Media and she’s joining us today to show us how we can find a mental break by getting all tied up in knots.

If you’d like to see Hannah’s complete selection, her website is HannahEliseMedia.com.

You’ll also find her at the Hannah Elise Media booth at our rescheduled KELOLAND Living Arts and Crafts Show on Friday, October 16th and Saturday, October 17th at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall in Sioux Falls. So mark your calendars now!

Latest KELOLAND Living Arts and Crafts Show vendor segments

Read More

Love to DIY? Check out more of our KELOLAND Living DIY Projects!

DIY Projects

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DIY Facemasks

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests