What’s ‘knot’ to love about Hannah Elise Media macramé designs?

Have you found a new hobby during all that stay-at-home time? For our next guest, a quest to find away to take a break from screen time, wound up in a crafting business featuring unique photography, cross stitch and macrame’ projects. Hannah Cramer is the artist behind Hannah Elise Media and she’s joining us today to show us how we can find a mental break by getting all tied up in knots.
If you’d like to see Hannah’s complete selection, her website is HannahEliseMedia.com.
You’ll also find her at the Hannah Elise Media booth at our rescheduled KELOLAND Living Arts and Crafts Show on Friday, October 16th and Saturday, October 17th at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall in Sioux Falls. So mark your calendars now!
Latest KELOLAND Living Arts and Crafts Show vendor segments
