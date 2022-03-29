Mention a wreath and most of think of the pine bows and holly berry creations that adorn our front doors to welcome our holidays guests in from the cold. Yet, spring wreaths typically bring out lighter colors to mark the transition from the short days winter to a new season. And don’t we all want to be done with winter?



Monika Pugh is a local florist and flower artist. She showed us some ideas for how we can make our own spring wreaths to decorate our front doors and help us forget all about old man winter.

Spring wreaths on KELOLAND Living!

More fun flower ideas: Flowers from field to fashion