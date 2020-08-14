DIY modular protective pods that turn into shelving post pandemic

Back-to-school teacher gifts perfect for a pandemic With just a week or so until most schools across KELOLAND are scheduled to start, many teachers still don’t know exactly what life in the classroom and teaching this fall are going to look like. While parents are already anxious about sending their one or two students back to class, imagine the stress on the […]

What you need to know: Sioux Falls School District’s ‘Return 2 Learn’ COVID-19 is forcing many parents, caregivers, and guardians to face new and difficult decisions about *how their children will return to school in the fall. As South Dakota’s largest school district, one of the first issues facing Sioux Falls’ new school superintendent was deciding how traditional classroom lessons, in-person education and virtual learning would be […]

New SFSD superintendent clarifies her position on wearing masks The spring 2020 semester was definitely not business as usual for the Sioux falls school district. Teachers and students were able to transition to distance learning, but they were making those changes knowing the current district superintendent was planning to retire at the end of the school year. A new superintendent had been named before […]

Advice for limiting your risk of contracting COVID-19 while traveling Summer usually comes with family vacations and trips to see friends. While summer travel will probably look a little different for you this year, there are steps you can take to make your journeys safer. Dr. Chad Thury is a family medicine doctor with Avera and he is sharing tips on staying healthy while still […]

How to offer condolences in an Instagram comment The COVID-19 Pandemic has taken the lives of more than 103,000 Americans. It’s also made virtual funerals a common experience. Many of us are getting word of these deaths as we scroll through our social media feeds. And the reality of social distancing has more people searching for the best way to support someone who […]

Tips to avoid face irritation and acne while wearing face masks Kayce Hanson is a licensed Aesthetician with Kalon Medical Spa. She’s joining us with some advice for how we can stay safe by wearing a mask without damaging our skin in the process.

How to avoid “COVID caution exhaustion” as communities open up again Even as we begin to emerge from our stay-at-home isolation, there are worrying signs that some people’s resolve to continue social distancing is flagging. It’s being called “COVID Caution Exhaustion” and it could potentially put you and others at risk. Life Coach Jo Hausman shares why it’s so easy to run out of steam to […]

Domestic violence during a pandemic: Where to turn for legal aid Of all the problems that the COVID-19 Pandemic has caused in our lives, there is one problem that you likely aren’t hearing a lot about on the evening news or reading about in your social media feed -the increase in domestic violence and abuse. Yet the rise in cases comes as no surprise to people […]