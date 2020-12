Christene Iverson-Goff is the caretaker of Holly & Jolly elf. She also keeps the internet updated on their adventures via postings to their facebook page. She’s here to show us how she is able to build a few special things so Holly & Jolly are able to keep their adventures going.

To view more images and keep up with Holly and Jolly visit the Facebook page by clicking here.

To order a pair of your own posable hands click here.