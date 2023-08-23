Have you ever found yourself holding onto those sentimental t-shirts from your childhood; watching them gather dust on a shelf in the closet, but never quite knowing when they might serve a purpose?



Leslie Dolby is a true visionary when it comes to re-purposing t-shirts into creative memories. She dropped by the studio to teach us the art of breathing new life into these cherished garments by creating stunning wall-art with a personal touch.



So today we brought the past into the present, by giving your t-shirt keepsakes a well-deserved spotlight.