Vermicompost: How worms can transform your trash

Whether your goal is to reduce what you put in the landfill, grow bigger plants, improve the quality of the air around you or all of the above – composting is the way to go. There are lots of ways to get a healthy compost pile started, but one of our next guest’s favorites is by using worms. Joe Bartmann is a vermiculturist. That’s someone who raises worms for vermicomposting. We might even talk about vermicast, or worm poop, while we’re showing you how it works.

Find out more by following by Joe on twitter at @joebart.