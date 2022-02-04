Valentine’s Day is all about spoiling your loved ones, and yourself, with special indulgences that honor your relationship and demonstrate your devotion to the people on the receiving end of your heart-laden treats. But today’s guest says, that doesn’t have to mean loading up valentine boxes with overly-sweet candy treats that will overwhelm their taste buds, clog their arteries, and tighten their pants. Instead, blogger Melissa Carrier-Damon with Rainbow Palates stopped by to show us some healthy and non-edible options that will fill up those Valentine boxes and still have the recipients feeling just as loved.

Valentine’s Day gift examples

Sporty Valentine’s Day gift examples