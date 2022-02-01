We’re just weeks away from the ever-important Valentine’s Day. While many people look for love before the big day, others are looking for something with a bit more substance, especially for kids. Taylor Saxen is a Speech Language Pathologist and the blogger behind the Instagram page @SpeechInStyleSLP. She stopped by the studio to show us how you can create your own sensory craft that your kids will be sure to love.

Valentine’s Day Sensory Bin

Download the PDF files below to have a copy of the book Taylor created and the materials needed to create your own sensory bin.