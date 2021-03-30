When it comes to spring, many people start to feel spring fever and have the need to get outdoors or start a new project. Yet, living in South Dakota we all know the spring weather can go from balmy to blustery at the drop of a hat. That’s why we are showing you a unique DIY that’ll keep you and your family entertained, even when you’re stuck inside.
Mercedes Maltese is a DIY maven. She gives us a crash course in the ancient Japanese art of Shibori in a kid-friendly way.
Use left over egg dye to make these kid-friendly Shibori designs
