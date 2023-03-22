We live in a world where we are constantly being flooded with new beauty trends and ideas for switching up our makeup and skin care routine on a daily basis. Today, we learned all about a new way to up our beauty routine by using essential oils. Emily Paulsen is an essential oils expert. She’s joined us in the studio to share some ways we can benefit by adding essential oils to our everyday beauty routine.

DIY Glow Up Skin Serum Recipe:

5 drops Rose

15 drops Copaiba

10 drops Vanilla

15 drops Geranium

5 drops Blue Tansy

15 drops Frankincense

15 drops YarrowPom

Top off with a mixture of argan oil, rosehip oil, jojoba oil, or sweet almond oil.

Combine in a 2 oz glass dropper bottle and apply to face nightly.