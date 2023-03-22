We live in a world where we are constantly being flooded with new beauty trends and ideas for switching up our makeup and skin care routine on a daily basis. Today, we learned all about a new way to up our beauty routine by using essential oils. Emily Paulsen is an essential oils expert. She’s joined us in the studio to share some ways we can benefit by adding essential oils to our everyday beauty routine.
DIY Glow Up Skin Serum Recipe:
5 drops Rose
15 drops Copaiba
10 drops Vanilla
15 drops Geranium
5 drops Blue Tansy
15 drops Frankincense
15 drops YarrowPom
Top off with a mixture of argan oil, rosehip oil, jojoba oil, or sweet almond oil.
Combine in a 2 oz glass dropper bottle and apply to face nightly.