We’re all working toward lessening our carbon footprint. From buying locally sourced produce, to upcycling your kids’ old toys. While those steps are easy, you’re sometimes left with an item or two you may not have realized can be upcycled. Case in point? The mesh bags that produce occasionally comes in. That’s why today we showed you how you can take your plastic mesh produce bags and turn them into a DIY scrubby perfect for cleaning those stuck-on messes.