The colorful tradition of dying Easter eggs is something both kids and adults look forward to each time the Easter season rolls around. But for many Ukrainians – it’s much more than simply dipping an egg into dye. In Ukrainian they are called Pysanka (писанка in Ukrainian) – and the meaning that goes into each and every design is as strong as the Ukrainian spirit. Lillian Hellickson learned the art of Ukrainian eggs from her mother and has been making them herself for more than 45 years. Ashley Thompson recently took a trip up to Brookings, South Dakota to get a lesson on this labor of love.
Significance of color
White – purity
Yellow – spirituality
Orange – attractiveness
Pink – success
Green – growth
Blue – health
Purple – God’s Power
Brown – happiness
And the two most important colors are Red, the color of love, and black, the color of remembrance.