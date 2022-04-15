The colorful tradition of dying Easter eggs is something both kids and adults look forward to each time the Easter season rolls around. But for many Ukrainians – it’s much more than simply dipping an egg into dye. In Ukrainian they are called Pysanka (писанка in Ukrainian) – and the meaning that goes into each and every design is as strong as the Ukrainian spirit. Lillian Hellickson learned the art of Ukrainian eggs from her mother and has been making them herself for more than 45 years. Ashley Thompson recently took a trip up to Brookings, South Dakota to get a lesson on this labor of love.

Some of Lillian Hellickson’s personal Ukrainian egg collection

Significance of color

White – purity

Yellow – spirituality

Orange – attractiveness

Pink – success

Green – growth

Blue – health

Purple – God’s Power

Brown – happiness

And the two most important colors are Red, the color of love, and black, the color of remembrance.

Behind the scenes with Lillian Hellickson and Ashley Thompson









Ukrainian eggs with Lillian Hellickson