How often do you think about the cans you use every day? From pop cans to canned food, you come across quite a few, and while we all know putting them into the recycling bin is a great way to get rid of the empty cans, have you ever thought about up-cycling them?

Tina Heesch is the creative mind behind Tina’s Tin Can Flower Creations. She joined us to show us how we can create a wonderful pieces of art using tin cans.

Our special KELOLAND Living Tin Can Flower!
Tina Heesch and Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set
