Do you have any old pairs of jeans laying around that still fit, but you just don’t love the way they look? Maybe they are straight-legged or boot-cut and you’re just over the style? Or maybe you’ve come across the trending videos of women buying Wrangler jeans in the men’s section at Wal-Mart for around $15? That’s what inspired us to create some DIY shorts. Brittany Kaye walked us through the steps to make them and to make Ashley Thompson a pair for her birthday.

Finished DIY jean shorts examples