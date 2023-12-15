Wherever you are in KELOLAND, the fall semester is winding down or has already been released for winter break, but if you’re still hunting for the perfect gift for a teacher, we’ve got the key. Well, we might not have the actual key, but you will need the keypad because we’re talking gift cards!



Let’s be honest: a gift card can go a long way, not just for teachers but for anyone on your gift list. But, if you want to add an extra touch to your gift cards this season, we had a few ideas on cute ways to wrap them that will show your appreciation and make them feel special this holiday season.