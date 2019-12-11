Turn the unwanted branches from your Christmas tree into this beautiful garland

The cost of Christmas decorations add up quickly! So why buy garland, when you can make your own lush evergreen garland out of the trimmings from your Christmas Tree? Ashley explains an easy way to make a fresh garland that will have our house looking and smelling festive in no time!

Ashley’s evergreen garland at home

Instructions:

Step One: Trim the branches from your tree cuttings. Look for pieces that are mostly straight. In order for your garland to drape nicely you don’t want any pieces with large or stiff stems. You will have more opportunities later to perfect the shape of your garland so don’t be too particular right now.

Step Two: Lay your branches down on the ground overlapping each piece as you go and securing them with wire. Since your wire is green, you can be very liberal and it will blend in wonderfully!

Continue to layer branches and secure them with wire, filling in any sparse spots with smaller cuttings and trimming any unruly spots where needed.

TIP: It can be easier to assemble the garland while hanging so once you have the base of a garland in the length that you want, hang it and then continue to make the rest of your adjustments.

Step Three: Once your garland is hung, continue to use your wire to assemble your garland down the sides. Focus first on your desired length and then go back in and fill in any areas that are sparse.

Don’t be too much of a perfectionist! There is perfection in the natural state of these real evergreen branches!