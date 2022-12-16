If you feel like your home could use a little more Christmas spirit, fasten your sleigh belt! Garlands can often be an overlooked Christmas decoration, but their simplicity can really add to your seasonal decor. Dawn Bures is an Interior Designer and owner of Dawn Bures Designs. She joined us today to demonstrate how to make your own DIY Christmas garland for your staircase. One that is so stylish your guests are sure to admire it and ask where you got it.

DIY Garland