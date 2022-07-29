Are you ready for the holidays? Okay, we know! Too soon! Only you might want to start thinking about it. After all, we’re just under 150 days away from Christmas! So, if July seems a little aggressive to get into the holiday spirit, you can give a summer makeover to a few holiday favorites.



Stacie Suedkamp is the owner of Fig Tales Bakery. She’s no stranger to putting her various cookie cutters to new uses. Today, she showed us how we can change up the traditional cookie cutters of the winter holiday season and give them a summer twist.

Transforming Christmas cookie cutters into summer cookies

MORE COOKIE TIPS? This piñata cookie will be a smashing success

Turn a mitten into a cactus

Turn a snowman into a mermaid