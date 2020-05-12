Tie dye for less: Budget friendly way to get on board with the latest fashion trend

You’ve probably seen this look in all kinds of patterns and styles on your Instagram feed. It’s being called the “official look of the quarantine” and the best part is, you can create this trendy look right at home.
Brittany’s instructions:
- Scrunch your sweatshirt (or whatever you’re using) however you want and wrap rubber bands around it.
- Put it in the sink and run cold water all over it.
- Mix 1 Tbsp salt, 2 Tbsp dye (I used Rit dye), and 2 cups hot water in a spray bottle.
- Spray it all over the wet sweatshirt. No white should be showing.
- Let sit for 30 minutes.
- Run cold water over it until the water runs clear.
- Undo rubber bands.
- Wash it on cold.