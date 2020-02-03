These DIY valentines are very “charming”

Valentine’s day is an opportunity to celebrate the ones you love. But of course for Ashley, it also means celebrating her love of crafting so she is showing Brittany how to make polymer clay charms. These charms make great valentine’s gifts for kids (or coworkers!).

polymer clay mint chocolate chip ice cream cone charm

Step 1:

Make a mold to create the waffle pattern on the cone by cross hatching a piece of clay with a knife or cutting tool and bake in the oven at 260 degrees for 6 minutes. Roll out a piece of tan clay and then press it into the waffle grid to give the clay texture.

Left: baked clay to create waffle texture Right: tan clay with waffle texture

Step 2:

Cut the clay out with a circle cookie or biscuit cutter and then cut into fours. Each triangle will make one cone.

Clay triangles to make cones

Step 3:

Roll the triangle into a cone shape, press the edge together carefully as to not wreck the waffle pattern, and back in a 260 degree oven for 6 minutes. Once the cones are finished you can brush with eye shadow or chalk pastel dust to create depth.

finished clay cone

Step 4:

Choose a color to represent your ice cream flavor. You can bake pieces of black clay to make “chips” for mint chocolate chip ice cream or bake little pieces of colored clay to make sprinkles. Roll the clay into a ball and press it onto the cone. You can add liquid clay to make it stick more. Use a mascara wand or needle to add texture to the edge of the ice cream. Add an eye pin to the charm and bake for 6 minutes in a 260 degree oven. After your charms are baked, remove the pin and add glue before reinserting the pin to reinforce it.

ice cream cone charms

When you are finished you can print out valentine cards and attach the charm!