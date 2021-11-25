These DIY Thanksgiving placemats make great conversation starters

You’ve either just wrapped up your Thanksgiving meal, or you’re getting ready to sit down to your feast soon. Whether you still have time before today’s meal or just thinking ahead to Christmas, a fun DIY place mat makes a festive addition to any holiday table.



Today we’re being joined by Mercedes Maltese and Marlo Arp who are both local artists and co-owners of the 605 Magic Art Bus. They’re showing us how to make DIY placemats that are not only festive – but also a fun way to keep little hands busy while you slave away in the kitchen.

