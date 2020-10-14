These custom signs can by “Yours On The Spot” at the KELOLAND Living Arts and Crafts Show

Looking for a great gift idea, or something to step up your home décor game? Whether it’s a wood farmhouse-style sign or a colorful canvas print, you’ll want to stop by our next guest’s booth at this weekend’s KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show. Over the past 14 years, Roxie Kelly’s creations have evolved from sports apparel to home décor. And once you see all she can create, you’ll know instantly that it’s been worth the wait. But the *real key to Roxie Kelly’s business growth is that you can get a gift that is “Yours On The Spot.”

You can catch a glimpse of all that Yours on the Spot has to offer by going to their website at yoursonthespot.com/.

In addition to requiring face masks before you can enter the vendor area. We are asking that all attendees practice safe social distancing by keeping six feet between themselves and others during the event. Foot-pump hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the Ramkota Exhibit Hall for everyone’s use. And we will be monitoring the temperatures of everyone entering the hall with two, no-touch temperature screening terminals. We understand that this is a time for everyone to practice safe steps to stay healthy and we want you to know that we are doing our best to make this weekend’s KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show a fun and safe experience for all.