Have you ever wandered through a store and discovered a dreamy terrarium, only to have your hopes dashed when you check the price tag and get a dose of sticker shock?
Thankfully, we’re taking you through the steps so you can DIY your own terrarium at a fraction of the cost. All you’ll need is a quick trip to the dollar store and a little creativity.
The look for less: DIY dollar store terrariums
