The CDC is now recommending non-medical face masks: Here’s how to make one

The White House and CDC released new guidelines today recommending that Americans wear cloth covering their mouths and noses in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. That has people searching for face masks, only to be greeted by empty store shelves…once again.



The N-95 masks are being reserved for medical personnel and first responders. Yet, even the surgical style masks are in short supply. So why not make your own?

Supplies:

(2) 6″ x 9″ pieces of fabric*

(2) 7″ pieces of elastic cut to 7**

optional additional piece of 6″ x 9″ felt or flannel for added filtration

* If you don’t have access to fabric you can also cut up a bed sheet or use new(ish) t-shirts. While 100% cotton is best -flannel is also a good substitute.

** If you don’t have access to elastic, you can cut a 2 hair ties to make the pieces. You can also use bias tape (check Ashley’s facebook page @KELOAshley later for her tricks for DIY bias tape!)

To sew the fabric face mask being endorsed by Avera and many other hospital systems:

How to sew Avera’s recommended fabric face mask