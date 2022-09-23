Your yard is the gateway to your home, and creating a tranquil outdoor space is the goal of many people. One place your yard can shine? The borders along your existing landscaping.
We were joined by Cami Jacobsen with the Minnehaha County Master Gardeners. She showed us how we can fill the borders of our yard with glorious bulbs that are low maintenance and rodent-proof
In front of the boxwoods
Cami suggests planting a mix of multi-colored crocus, blue scilla and rock garden iris in front of the boxwoods.
By the large dwarf lilac and sedums
Cami suggests planting a mix of fritillaria in purple and white summer snowflake between the large dwarf lilac and the sedums.
Around the stepping stones
Around the stepping stones Cami suggests planting a mix of the glory of the snow and muscari.
By the gate
By the gate and fence Cami recommends miniature narcissi.
Spring bulbs perfect for bordering existing landscapes:
Here is a complete list of the rodent proof spring bulbs that Cami recommends for bordering existing landscaping (in order from shortest to tallest):
- 4″-6″ – Rock Garden Iris – multi-colored
- 4″ – Crocus – multi-colored
- 4″-5″ – Scilla – all blue
- 5″-8″ – Galanthus (Snow Drops) – white
- 5″ – Chionodoxa (The Glory of the Snow) – blue/white center, light blue
- 6″ – Muscari (Blue Hyacinth)
- 6″-12″ Miniature Narcissi – yellow
- 8″ – Fritillaria – checkered purple or white
- 12″-15″ – The Summer Snowflake – white with green dots