KELOLAND Living’s Ashley Thompson and Mitchell Olson sure do love a good crochet project. This year they both had it in their heads that they would do a temperature blanket. Well, It’s the middle of September and they still hadn’t started yet. That’s where the idea of the “temperature scarf” was born. It’s the same principal, assign a color to a segment of degrees and then crochet one row a day, using the corresponding color based on that day’s high temperature.

Here is the color guide Ashley is using along with the daily high for Sioux Falls South Dakota for the year 2023, through August.

Ashley's guide to her temperature scarf
Columns: B=January, C=February, D=March, E=April, F=May, G=June, H=July, I=August

Mitchell Olson and Ashley Thompson crocheting on the KELOLAND Living set
Ashley Thompson's 2019 temperature blanket
