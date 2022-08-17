Self-tanning can be very intimidating: Am I going to apply it right? Will I look streaky? Am I going to be orange? If you’ve ever self-tanned, you’ve probably had those thoughts cross your mind. Now, add your face into that and you might be even more nervous… because let’s face it.. your face is harder to disguise if you mess up. After watching many videos and learning about a new trend to self-tan and contour your face, Brittany Kaye decided to try it herself and share her results with you.

Brittany’s before and after tantouring photos