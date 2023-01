It’s been a busy week here on the KELOLAND Living set, with all of our cabin fever busting ideas.

While we have a few new things in our arsenal, we wanted to take the time to unveil yesterday’s greenhouse game room. We also took it up a notch with a few accoutrements that will make it feel cozy all season long. This handy structure can also give you the option of going outside and staying warm when it’s bitterly cold.

Learn how to build the structure here: Build a game night greenhouse for outdoor winter fun