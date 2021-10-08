Sweater weather cookies to match Fall’s cozy vibes

Do It Yourself
Posted: / Updated:
KELOLAND Living Arts & Crats Show!

The mercury is inching lower and lower and the leaves are starting to shift into brilliant hues before they hit the ground. That can only mean one thing: It’s officially autumn. And that means it’s time to break out your favorite sweater. To celebrate we’re being joined by owner and head baker of Figtales Bakery, Stacie Suedkamp. She’s going to show us how we can upgrade our sweaters by transforming them into delectable cookie creations– just in time to see those leaves pile up.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 