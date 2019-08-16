DIY teacher gifts that teachers really want

Ashley shows Brittany how to make a easy DIY Teacher gifts.

“Does this bag make my papers look graded?” canvas bag:

-Canvas bag

-Light blue fabric marker

-Light pink fabric marker

-Black fabric marker or sharpie

-ruler

-Clear gesso or finish optional

Upcycled DIY magnets:

-Small tiles

-Gorilla glue

-Strong magnets

-Water to wet the surface of the magnet before gluing

And if supporting teachers is something you are passionate about, watch our segment below on non monetary ways you can help teachers.



Jane Hannemann, Principal at All City Elementary and English Immersion Center at Jane Addams shares tips on how to support teachers as we head into the classrooms again.