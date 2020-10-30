Sugar skull cookies for El Dia De Los Muertos

Do It Yourself
Posted: / Updated:

For many people, Halloween is a time to dress up in a fun costume and celebrate. For others, it marks the day before an important period of remembrance. Sunday marks the beginning of El Dia De Los Muertos, or The Day of The Dead. It’s a time set aside to remember those who have passed on, by leaving offerings of food at altars for the deceased.

Stacie Suedkamp, the owner and head chef at Fig Tales Bakery, joins us today, to show us how we can decorate sugar cookies as a sweet treat for ourselves, and to leave as an offering for those we care about who have passed on.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DIY Facemasks

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests