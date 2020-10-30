Sugar skull cookies for El Dia De Los Muertos

Nearly everyone around the country knows that one of the greatest parts of the Halloween season is the trick-or-treat tradition. Only, for some, those sweet treats can spell disaster. From food allergies to diabetes, a growing number of trick-or-treaters aren't able to enjoy the traditional candy treats.

And wouldn't it be nice if food allergies didn't exist and we could all stuff ourselves with candy?? But compound food allergies with the pandemic and we have ourselves a challenging Halloween. So with a little inspiration from the teal pumpkin project we are showing you some easy non-sweet - treats.