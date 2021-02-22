Successfully styling open shelves in the kitchen

Do It Yourself
Posted: / Updated:

There’s a new home interior trends that is both popular–and controversial–and it has probably made an appearance or 12 on your social media feeds. It’s Open Shelving and there’s a lot to like about it: It can make a kitchen feel more light and open and, if you know what you are doing, it’s a great way to display dishes. The problem is: If you don’t know what you are doing it can look cluttered and unfinished. So we knew it was a good idea to ask Morgan Ohm, a DIY Home Project Enthusiast, to show us how to do it right.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 