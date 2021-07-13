We all love a classic dessert. From a dreamy chocolate cake to the perfect macaroon. The right sweet can change your entire day, and improve your overall mood. Especially, if it’s got a touch of fun.
That’s why today we’re joined by Keyes Clemmer, head pastry chef and owner of Prairie Cocoa and Confections. She shows us how we can perfect our pastry skills and enjoy the day making the sweet treat of our dreams: A spaghetti cupcake.
‘Spaghetti’ cupcakes with a side of ‘garlic bread’ biscotti
