Across KELOLAND people have hunkered down for the winter weather.



And, regardless of whether you’re home alone, spending the day with your family, or are looking for a time-filler after braving the elements, you probably want something to fill the time.



That’s why today we you a holiday craft that doubles as both an ornament and a gift tag! And the best part is that it’s created using things you probably already have sitting around your house.

DIY Christmas gift tag that doubles as an ornament

Ashley’s top 5 favorite DIY Christmas crafts

KELOLAND Living Ashley Thompson’s Top 5 Christmas DIYs

#5 DIY Christmas Gifts: Coffee liqueurs and other cordials: Make your own coffee liqueur and Irish cream

#4 Elf on the Shelf character outfits: Easy DIY clothes for your Elf on the Shelf

#3 DIY Décor: Design store inspired stocking hangers and mantle trees: Hanging your stockings by the chimney with care & DIY stocking holders

#2 – DIY Christmas bags that making wrapping and clean-up a breeze: Christmas in July: DIY fabric gift bags take the stress out of wrapping

#1 Ashley’s famous Buche de Noel Final steps to a Buche de Noel: Sugared rosemary and cranberries and chocolate bark