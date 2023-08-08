Barbie has once again made history. After its third weekend in theatres, the movie has brought in over a billion dollars at the box office, making it the highest-grossing film in history for a solo female director.



To commemorate this momentous achievement, we took another note from the movie and whipped up something special.



We created the perfect seashell necklace for your beach day. Even if your job isn’t just “beach.”

How to make a Barbie Movie inspired shell necklace out of clay