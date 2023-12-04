There’s no better way to illuminate a cold winter night than with a glowing ice lantern. What is an ice lantern you ask? Well, today we showed you how to make beautiful and functional ice lanterns using simple household materials.



You only needed some containers, water, candles and whatever creative items you can find to add to this DIY icy vessel.



You can use them to light up your porch, or yard, you can even line your driveway with these festive lanterns on the night of your holiday gathering for instant, and free, seasonal charm.