Project Warm-Up keeping KELOLAND Warm

Every Tuesday this holiday season, we’re shining a light on a non-profit organization in here in KELOLAND as a part of Giving Tuesday. For more than 15 years Project Warm-Up has created and distributed blankets to those in need. Today, we’re being joined by Tracy Vik, one of the founders of Project Warm up. She’s here today to walk us thorough how we can help create ear warmers out of the scraps of fleece they use to create tie blankets, and to fill us in on the up-coming drive for blankets. For more details visit their website at projectwarmup.org.
Trending Stories
Don't Miss!