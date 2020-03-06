Pro quilting tips: Quilted pot holder

Quilts keep people warm. And what better way to keep you and your family warm than under one of your own quilt creations! Nancy Nelson-Kremer, with Your Quilt Is Ready, and Nancy Versaevel, with Quilting Couple, are here to show us how they can help you create a quilt of your very own. From picking the fabric swatches to complete the look to helping you finish a quilt that simply needs the final stitching, these two Nancys can help it become an heirloom that will be cherished in your family for generations.

Either Nancy can create the quilt you desire or complete the top you have finished with custom quilting. We both enjoy shopping for fabric and can help you with your choices if you would like.

If you’d like to see Nancy and Nancy’s handiwork for yourself be sure and checkout their booth at the KELOLAND Living Arts and Crafts Show on Friday, March 27th and Saturday, March 28th at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall.

Quilted Pot Holder:

A simple 9 patch hot pad is a great place for a beginning quilter to start.

This example is an uneven 9 patch: That means the top and bottom rows are not the same size as the center of the hot pad. It gives you a chance to show case a fabric. Note that the center fabric and the pieces for the 4 corners are the same, while the middle pieces on each of the 4 sides are the same.

Because this is for use in a kitchen and will come in contact with hot pans / handles / oven racks it is important that you use all cotton fabric and thread. A synthetic would melt and possibly begin a fire.

First sew the 3 pieces of each row together using a ¼ inch seam allowance. This is different that garment making where the seams are usually 5/8 inch deep.

Then you press the seams to the darker fabric. In this instance that is the center of the top and bottom row and to the outside of the middle row.

Now you are ready to stitch the 3 rows together.

With the top completed, you want to assemble the quilt sandwich using batting which will absorb and or deflect the heat. I am using 2 layers. The layer that is closest to the top of the hot pad is all cotton and the layer that is closest to the “pan” has a metallic heat reflecting layer in it. The final piece of this quilt sandwich is a heavier cotton such as canvas.

Place these 4 pieces together and either pin or carefully stitch 1/8th of an inch around the outside edge. You can stitch across the piece along the seam lines or do a decorative design as you choose.

Now you are ready to place a loop to hang the quilt in place and set the binding around the entire hot pad. I typically cut the binding 2 ¾ or 3 inches wide. This gives you enough fabric that when you fold it in half length wise it will easily cover this thick unit.

You can stitch the binding down using the same ¼ inch seam allowance you used in putting the pieces of the top together. Watch that you fold the corners with a miter to them so they will unfold and wrap around the corner when you stitch the back of the binding to the hot pad.

Fold the binding to the back side, you can either stitch this by hand or by machine. Be careful to catch all the edges keeping the batting on the interior of the hot pad.

Success: A hot pad of your own design – ready to dress up your kitchen.

