A trend that you seem to see over and over again on social media in everything from makeup, to clothes to living spaces is that of monochromatic color designs. AKA, picking one color and choosing different tones to fill a space.



On today’s show we were joined by Jenna Hartmann who is an interior designer with Stone Group Architects. She explained the principles and keys to designing in monochromatic hues without falling flat.

Start with a fabric and then pair with paint swatches to determine if you go cooler or warmer with your theme.

The cooler greens on the left go with this fabric sample better than the warmer greens on the right

Warm Green Sherwin Williams Colors Liveable Green

Softened Green

Clary Sage

Green Onyx

Artichoke

Oakmoss

Secret Garden

Cool Green Sherwin Williams Colors Filmy Green

Contented

Coastal Plain

Jade Dragon

Privilege Green

Basil

Rock Garden

Looking for inspiration? These designers from the past are known for monochromatic design:

• Elsie de Wolfe

• David Hicks

• Dorothy Draper

• Diana Vreeland

Find colors in neutrals

Remember that while you might be drawn to the more vibrant colors, they will likely appear brighter once up on the walls. Often, you can look in the neutral section to find colors that will come across as green or blue without the risk of having a room that looks like a skittle.

Sherwin Williams paint deck displays more vibrant greens on the left and neutral greens on the right

Pull additional colors out of patterned textiles to add dimension to a monochromatic room.

Add different colors and tones into your design through wallpaper, textiles (like pillows and throws), and upholstery. This is also a great way to add more texture and depth to your room.

Coordinating textiles for a monochromatic room

Natural elements break up the monotony of the color palette while still feeling purposeful and not forced.

Natural rugs and fabrics break up the monotony of monochromatic color schemes

Natural elements to consider:

• Rattan

• Jute

• Plants (real or faux!)

• Metal elements – satin brass is HUGE right now

• Wood tones

• Natural stone

• Leather

The wood tones in the room can completely change the feel of a monochromatic space

In the photos below you can see how adding a darker or walnut wood (on the left) gives the monochromatic color palette a more mid-century modern feel, while the lighter wood blends into the color palette for a more contemporary feel.



Wood can change the entire feel of a monochromatic space

Tile and stone options for a green monochromatic interior space



