Think back to the first time you got a very special flower delivery, maybe it was a first date with the love of your life, or a bouquet brought in on the day your baby was born? Regardless of the occasion, when it comes time to bid that bouquet good-bye, it can be difficult. What if we told you that you don’t have to get rid of those beautiful blooms? Owner of Trykket Flowers, Lexi Erickson, stopped by to demonstrate a way you can preserve the flowers that you love so much.

Finished pressed flowers